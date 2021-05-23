AZ Covid-19 vaccine registration for Sarawak now open for senior citizens in Kuching and Miri

KUCHING (May 23): The registration for the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine opt-in programme for Sarawak is now open for those aged 60 and above in Kuching and Miri.

Those who sign-up are given the option of picking when they want to be vaccinated from June 7 to July 27.

In Kuching, the AZ vaccination is scheduled to take place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching and in Miri, the vaccination will be taking place at the National Youth Development Institute there.

This is the second round of the AZ opt-in programme in the country. The first was launched in Klang Valley on May 5, which 268,000 slots offered were snatched up in three hours.

This AZ Covid-19 vaccine voluntary vaccination was announced by the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Friday.

He said the registration was for those aged 60 and above.

He added that this round of AZ opt-in was only open to residents above the age of 60 in not just Kuching and Miri but also Klang Valley, Penang and Johor.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas announced that the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) Sarawak had agreed to let the AZ vaccine be used in the state on a voluntary and first-come, first-served basis by appointment.

The SDMC chairman said the AZ vaccine would be supplied to the state with the coordination of the National CITF and would be offered to the eligible population in the state.

He added that separate, designated vaccination centres would be set up and prepared for this purpose.

To opt in for AZ vaccine, visit http://vaksincovid.gov.my.