Baru sends 260 packets of food to flood victims

MIRI (May 23): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian yesterday donated 260 packets of food to the flood victims in Trusan Laut, Lawas.

The food aid was distributed by his representative Gituen Labung.

Baru said many families, especially those under his constituency, were badly affected by the flood on Thursday.

“The distribution of food aid will take some time to complete due to the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“Other affected areas will also receive the aid soon,” he said.

Lawas and several villages in Ba Kelalan were badly affected by the recent flash flood caused by heavy rain since Wednesday.

Ba Kelalan folk who have been working on their paddy fields to start the planting season in August have to do massive clean-up of debris and mud this week due to the flash flood.