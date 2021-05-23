Celebrate Wesak Day virtually with Kechara Forest Retreat

KUALA LUMPUR (May 23): Kechara Forest Retreat in Bentong, Pahang will live stream Wesak Day event on Wednesday from 9am to 1pm so devotees can mark the festival from their homes.

To allow devotees to fulfil their duties, Kechara Forest Retreat will feature a special puja (worship) and a raffle draw at www.facebook.com/kecharahouse.

Wesak Day commemorates the three most momentous events in the life of Buddha Shakyamuni, namely the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, his enlightenment in becoming Buddha Shakyamuni and the occasion of his parinirvana (nirvana-after-death). It is believed that the merits from virtuous deeds performed on this day are a hundred thousand times more significant.

Dedicate Wesak offerings from a distance as resident pastors at Kechara Forest Retreat will present them on your behalf. Select from five different Wesak offering packages as well as ?la carte options available now until 5pm 26 May by sendng WhatsApp messages to 012 987 3908 or www.vajrasecrets.com

To enliven the mood during this trying times, a special Wesak Day raffle draw will be held at the end of the event for devotees. Get raffle tickets which comes with selected offering packages or ?la carte options. All proceeds from the raffle ticket sales go towards the maintenance of the temple.

To gear up for Wesak Day, an Eight Precepts Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 25 starting 8pm at Kechara to be livestream at www.facebook.com/kecharahouse for devotees to join the ceremony virtually.

Another popular offering during auspicious days is the body, speech and mind offering available on www.vajrasecrets.com and VajraSecrets outlets. These traditional offerings creates the causes to achieve enlightened body, speech and mind, and create closer connection to the spiritual guide.

The events are strictly for non-Muslims only. For more information, visit www.kecharaforestretreat.com/event/wesak2021, follow Kechara Forest Retreat on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KecharaForestRetreat and Instagram at www.instagram.com/kecharaforestretreat