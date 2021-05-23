Covid-19: 663 new cases in Sarawak today, second highest in Malaysia

KUCHING (May 23): Sarawak today recorded the second highest number of new Covid-19 cases among the states in the country with 663 cases, according to the statistics released by Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said on his Facebook page that 6,976 new cases were recorded in the country today, bringing Malaysia’s total to 512,091 since the pandemic started.

Yesterday, the country reported 6,320 new cases and Sarawak contributed 749 to the total.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor still reported the highest number of daily cases at 2,235 followed by Sarawak, Kelantan with 626 cases and Johor (549 cases).

Other states that also reported three-digit cases were Kuala Lumpur with 447 cases, Negeri Sembilan (434 cases), Kedah (422), Penang (372), Perak (279), Terengganu (266), Pahang (263), Malacca (209) and Sabah (136).

Labuan and Putrajaya reported 37 and 30 new cases, respectively while Perlis had only eight.