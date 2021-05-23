Dr Annuar voices concern over possible hike in Covid-19 cases in Sibu after Gawai Dayak

SIBU (May 23): Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee has voiced his concern over the possible hike in the number Covid-19 cases here after the Gawai Dayak celebration if those celebrating the festival do not strictly abide by the Gawai Dayak standard operating procedures (SOP).

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, pointed out that the recent Hari Raya visits had been found as among the reasons for Sibu to register a triple digit number for three days in a row.

“Today (yesterday), Sibu recorded 125 cases, Friday (108) and Thursday (120). I am not blaming anyone, but the recent Raya visits had been identified as among the reasons for the increase in the number of cases recorded in Sibu.

“So, if we are not careful and do not follow closely the Gawai SOP, we may be in for a spike in the number of cases, after the celebration.

“I appeal to those who will be celebrating the festival to think twice about going for festive visits,” Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research said during his live Facebook streaming last night.

As a precautionary measure, Dr Annuar said he held a meeting with Sibu Hospital and Sibu Divisonal Health Office to look into increasing the bed capacity for both the hospital and Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC).

On Covid-19 vaccination, Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, said Sibu Indoor Stadium is capable of vaccinating about 1,600 people daily, provided there is an adequate supply of vaccines.

The multi-purpose hall in Sibujaya can vaccinate about 800 people daily, while Lanang and Sibujaya Health clinics are capable of vaccinating 200 people each on weekends. The private health facilities here can vaccinate about 800 people per week.

Hence, he believed this will put Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee on track to achieve the target of vaccinating 70 per cent or 190,000 of Sibu’s population to achieve the herd immunity.

Dwelling on the importance of Covid-19 vaccination, Dr Annuar, who cited a study, said 96 per cent of those vaccinated in Britain developed antibodies after the first dose.

“But let’s be clear on this, it does not mean that after vaccination, you will not be infected by Covid-19. Vaccination will reduce the severity if you are infected, reduce the number of people admitted to hospitals, reduce the death rate and reduce the virus transmission,” he explained.

Reiterating on his earlier statement yesterday, Dr Annuar, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will request for the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine supply for Sibu if there is a high number of those aged above 60 registered for this vaccine.

In this regard, he urged those eligible to register themselves from today onwards.

On Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang’s suggestion that Sarawakians who are hesitant to register for Covid-19 vaccination should be given a choice to choose of which available vaccine that they want as recommended for their age group, Dr Annuar, said the suggestion would be viable during non-pandemic time.

“But now, we are in the pandemic time, providing choices to people could delay the efforts to achieve the target of vaccinating 190,000 people here.

“The best vaccine is the one that is first available to you and readily injected into your arm,” he stressed.

On the cases recorded in Sibu yesterday, Dr Annuar said from 125 cases, the bulk or 99 cases came from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) area, while 26 cases were from Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) area.

He noted from the 125 cases recorded yesterday, 50 cases were detected from the community screening.

“This is what I am most afraid of, as this shows that the virus is now everywhere or within the community,” he said.

He said in week 20, the number of cases have climbed to 525 cases from 425 cases in week 19, which would have seen a downward trend had people been more disciplined in following the SOP.

Adding on, he revealed that from the 99 cases in SMC areas, Sukun/Lada zones have four, Tong Sang (1), town centre (2), Tiong Hua (14), Tun Abang Haji Openg (2), Awang Ramli Amit (2), Kampung Dato (1), Delta (9), Sungai Antu (2), Rejang Park (6), Sentosa (2), Pedada (4), Ding Lik Kong (2), Bahagia Jaya (13), Farley (6), Pulau Li Hua (3), Tunku Abdul Rahman (1), Permai (7), Jeriah (9), Teku (6), Apollo (2) and Aup (1).

As for 26 cases in SRDC area, he said six cases were from Pasai Siong/Oya, Menyan/Salim (5), Durin/Naman (1) and KJD/Assan (5), while the nine cases in Sibujaya – two cases from flat, Townvilla (1), Coral Avenue (1), Terrace A (1), Terrace D (1) and Terrace F (3).