Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 deaths at 49 today, 24 new clusters detected

KUALA LUMPUR (May 23): Malaysia recorded 49 deaths from Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 2,248 cases.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 2,248 cases constitute 0.44 per cent of all total Covid-19 cases in the country.

“The deceased include 48 Malaysians and one foreign citizen. Fourteen resided in Selangor, eight in Johor, six in Penang and Melaka respectively, four in Kedah, three in Sarawak, two in Sabah, Negri Sembilan and KL respectively, and one each in Kelantan and Perlis respectively,” he said in a statement.

The 49 who died ranged in ages from 25 to 90. Only eight of them had undisclosed medical histories.

“The rest of the deceased suffered from a wide variety of medical ailments, including diabetes, high-blood pressure, dyslipidaemia, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, asthma, stroke, obesity, gout and respiratory disease,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Meanwhile the ministry has also detected 24 new clusters today, bringing the total number of clusters in the country to 2,025.

“Of this number, 1,469 clusters have since been deemed to have ended, leaving 556 clusters still active.

“Today’s clusters are situated in Johor, Penang, Selangor, KL, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Sarawak, Terengganu, Sabah, Kelantan and Melaka,” he said.

Of the 24, nine are work-related clusters including seven factories, eight are community-related clusters, six are religious clusters and one is a high-risk group cluster. — Malay Mail