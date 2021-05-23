First flood casualty in Beaufort

BEAUFORT: A 21-year-old man became the flood casualty in Beaufort when he slipped from a boat and drowned in Kampung Mantao here on Sunday morning.

Fairol Jisirun had earlier helped to pack up the goods at the place his brother sold bird’s nest and the incident happened when he was leaving the place around 10am.

Beaufort police chief DSP Yusoff Zaki Mat Yaacob said the victim fell into the water when trying to push the boat with his father and sister-in-law on board, after helping his brother.

“After the victim slipped, his brother tried to help but he did not know how to swim. Fire and rescue personnel were notified and rescue efforts were made,” he said.

Yusoff Zaki said the body of the victim was later found not far from where he had slipped.

“The body was sent to Beaufort Hospital and the case is classified as sudden death,” he said.

Beaufort has been hit by floods, with 610 people placed in four temporary relief centres as of 4 pm on Sunday.