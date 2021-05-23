Flood sweeps off bridge, Upper Baram villages cut off

MIRI: (May 23) At least 700 people in upper Baram have been cut off after the only bridge connecting Long Kawa, Long Seridan and five other villages with Long Lama town was swept away by rushing waters after the Tutoh River burst its banks on Thursday.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau described it as the worst flood incident in recent years, saying it can take years to rebuild the bridge.

“However, I had been in communication with officers from Sabah Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) operating in the area to find an alternative way so that these people will not be cut off from the outside world for too long.

“Based on the conversation I had earlier today, the SSGP officer told me that they were still trying to locate a suitable site for possibly a bridge or road nearby,” Dennis said when contacted.

He said the old bridge was previously built by a logging company many years ago when it was still operating in the area.

He pointed out that the only way to travel to Long Seridan and surrounding villages in the vicinity for now is by rural air service (MasWing) flight.

“I hope that we can build the alternative road or bridge soonest possible, hence I would like to call on the surrounding communities to work together with us,” he said, adding that he had received some complaints regarding certain quarters in the area trying to block the plan.

Torrential rain in the upper Baram since Wednesday night has resulted in massive floods in many villages across Baram, leaving a trail of destruction.

Long Lama town was inundated, forcing those travelling from Miri to the town to turn back as the road was flooded.