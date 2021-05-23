Floods in northern Sarawak: Two new temporary evacuation centres opened in Telang Usan district

MIRI (May 23): Two new temporary evacuation centres (PPSs) have been opened in Telang Usan district, bringing the total of PPS opened in Sarawak as of 9am today to 10 since the first was opened in Lawas after floods hit the northern region of the state on May 19.

According to Miri and Beluru Disaster Management Committee secretariat Usman Harto said the two PPS are located at Dewan SJK (C) Kee Tee and Masjid Darussalam in Long Lama.

“Both PPS which opened at 2pm on Saturday (May 22) are currently housing 54 victims from 20 households (KIRs) comprising 32 adults, 19 children and three babies from Kampung Cina, Long Lama,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lawas District officer Ladin Atok disclosed the number of flood victims housed at three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Lawas has gone down from 195 at 6pm yesterday to 141 victims from 28 KIRs as of 9am today.

“As of this morning, the PPS at Trusan community hall is housing 68 flood victims from 13 households, PPS at SJKC Chung Hua Trusan is taking in 60 victims from 13 households, while PPS at SK Sundar is providing shelter to 13 victims from two households,” said Ladin, who is also chairman of Lawas District Disaster Management Committee in a statement.

As for Limbang, Civil Defence Force (APM) Limbang officer Sulaiman Salama said the number of flood victims had increased to 143 people from 39 households.

“The PPS at Medamit community hall is now housing 29 flood victims from nine households; PPS at Ukong community hall housing 25 victims from seven households; PPS at Buloh Baloi community hall housing 28 victims from seven households; Kampung Bidang community hall housing 46 victims from 12 households; and PPS at SK Menuang hall housing 15 victims from four households,” he said.

In Miri Division, apart from Kampung Cina, Long Ikang, Long Bemang, Long Wat, Long Atip, SK Long Panai, SK Morek, SK Penghulu Baya Mallang, SMK Tutoh Apoh, SK Long Teru and SK Benawa were still affected by floods as of Sunday morning.