Food premises offering ‘in-car service’ dining considered as flouting SOP, says CP

KUCHING (May 23): Food premises offering customers with ‘in-car serving’ dining are technically breaking the ‘no dining-in’ SOP, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

According to him, the SOP only allows customers to take-away food from a premises which is aimed to bring down the risk of exposure to the Covid-19 virus that is already in the community.

“Instead, what is allowed in the SOP is for customers to only take away food,” said Aidi in a statement today.

He added that with less contact between the customers and food operators or workers, this could lessen the risk of an infection.

“By serving customers who are seated inside their vehicles using the premises’ own cutlery is against the SOP,” he said.

However, Aidi said it would not be against the SOP if a customer orders a take-away and eats inside his or her own vehicle using the take-away food packet and cutlery.

He added that it is not against the SOP as the food operator would not need to serve their customers like delivering and picking up the used cutlery.