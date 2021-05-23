Green zones in S’wak drop to 2 after Marudi changes to yellow

KUCHING (May 23): The number of Covid-19 green zones in Sarawak dropped to two after Marudi district recorded one new local transmission today, changing to a yellow zone, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, SDMC said that Telang Usan and Kabong districts are now the remaining two green zones in the state.

Following the change in Marudi district, the number of yellow zones has risen to 11.

SDMC also reported that Tanjung Manis district became an orange zone after recording 22 local transmissions in a two-week period, bringing the number of orange zones in the state to three.

24 districts remain as red zones and they are the districts of Bukit Mabong, Tebedu, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

According to Ministry of Health’s categorisation, a district with no Covid-19 cases is categorised as green zone, one to 20 local transmissions over a two-week period is categorised as yellow zone, 21 to 40 cases over a two-week period is categorised as orange zone and a district with 41 and more cases also in two-week period is categorised as red zone.

On another matter, SDMC reported that the police have issued 34 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations statewide over the past 24 hours.

It said Kuching topped the list with 28, followed by Bintulu (5) and Padawan (1).

SDMC stated that 21 of the compounds were issued to individuals for not observing physical distancing, five for loitering outside after 10pm, four for dining-in at eateries, three for not wearing face masks in public and one for a business premise not providing hand sanitiser.

“This makes the total amount of police compounds that have been issued since March 18, 2020 till now at 6,690,” said the committee.

Over the same period of time, SDMC said the Ministry of Local Government and Housing have issued 23 SOP violation compounds.

Out of that, six were issued by the Miri City Council, four by Kapit District Council, three by the Bintulu Development Authority, three by Meradong and Julau District Council, two by Kota Samarahan Municipal Council, two by Bau District Council, two by Sarikei District Council and one by Serian District Council.

As for the breakdown according to offence, nine were issued for not updating the customer check-in log book or incomplete registration, six for not wearing face masks, three for not checking in via MySejahtera or premise log book, three for allowing customer dine-ins, one for businesses operating over the allowed time and one for operating without permission.

All in all, SDMC said the Ministry of Local Government and Housing has issued a total of 688 compounds since February 1, 2021.