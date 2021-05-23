Health minister: 871,051 individuals complete both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR (May 23): A total of 871,051 individuals have completed receiving both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine shots under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Through his Twitter account today, Dr Adham said the figure was part of the 1,471,449 individuals who received the first dose, bringing the total number of first and second doses in the country to 2,342,500 doses as of yesterday.

Dr Adham said the five states that received the highest Covid-19 vaccine injections for both doses so far were Selangor with 117,920 doses followed by Sarawak (89,952), Kuala Lumpur (88,089), Johor (76,813) and Perak (70,499).

As of yesterday, 43.6 per cent or 10,573,415 individuals had registered to receive vaccine injections with Selangor continuing to record the highest number of registrations at 2,751,706 people.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination, which began in February to April, involved 500,000 frontline members, including health workers.

The second phase from April to August involves 9.4 million senior citizens, vulnerable groups and the disabled while the third phase, scheduled for May this year to February 2022, involves individuals 18 years and above, citizens and non-citizens with a target of 13.7 million people or more. — Bernama