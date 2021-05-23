Kapit Buddhist Centre to open for Wesak Day only

KAPIT (May 23): The Kapit Buddhist Centre at Taman Airport here would be open only for Wesak Day this Wednesday.

Throughout the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, the centre remains closed to public to the present Covid-19 situation.

According to the management of the centre, other Wesak Day-related activities like the ritual bathing of Buddha, prayer and meditation sessions, gathering and presentation of children’s education incentives could not be held this year due to full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set under the CMCO.

“All worshippers are reminded to strictly adhere to the SOP throughout their time at the centre on Wesak Day.

“To avoid overcrowding, only a limited number of people would be allowed in the prayer hall at any one time.

“We seek public understanding in view of the severity of the Covid-19 situation in Kapit at the moment,” said the centre’s management in a statement.