KPDNHEP advises consumers in Sungai Plan housing area to remain calm as supply of essential items is sufficient

BINTULU (May 23): The Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Bintulu office has advised consumers in Sungai Plan housing area which are currently under lockdown to remain calm and not to panic as the supply of essential items is sufficient.

The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for Sg Plan area in Tanjong Kidurong has been enforced from May 21 to Jun 3 to enable an active case detection exercise to be conducted following the positive Covid-19 cases detected in the area.

Bintulu Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in a recent press conference disclosed that from May 1 to 20, there had been 171 confirmed cases and one death detected in the Sg Plan area.

“Obviously, this area has become among the highest of all red zones. The only option is to lock down this area with more than 10,000 residents. Any infection in this community will spread very fast,” he said.

KPDNHEP in its official Facebook page gave the assurance that the enforcement personnel would be closely monitoring the business premises in the area during the EMCO period.

It said from their recent inspection, it was found that the supply of the essential goods are sufficient, stable and able to meet the current demand.

Retail premises such as supermarkets and grocery stores are still allowed to operate in the Sg Plan area according to the stipulated hours in the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The people are also advised to only go out when necessary for essential goods and avoid overbuying foodstuff.

For any complaints or enquiries regarding any issues on the shortage of food supply, the Sg Plan residents must immediately inform the relevant authorities for further action.

KPDNHEP Bintulu Office’s operation room can be reached at 086-332176 or 086-339031.

Complaints can also be highlighted to KPDNHEP Bintulu Facebook page at ‘Pejabat KPDNHEP Bintulu’ or via Whatsapp at 019-2794317.