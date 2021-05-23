Lee: State Health Dept investigating three deaths involving extended family in Miri

MIRI (May 23): The State Health Department is currently investigating three deaths involving an extended family here, said the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC).

“Two deaths were reported at Miri Hospital while another one, who was not able to be taken to the hospital in time, passed away at home,” said MDDMC minister-in-charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin in a press statement today.

He said that investigation had been conducted after pictures, videos and audio messages related to the three deaths had been spread widely on social media recently.

Lee pointed out that the first death, which was reported on May 19, was not due to Covid-19 complications.

However, he said that the second death reported on May 20 had been categorised as death due to Covid-19 complications.

“The cause of death of the third case is still under investigation,” said Lee, who is also Transport Minister.

In view of that, MDDMC extended their condolences to the involved family members on the passing of their loved ones.

The committee urged public not to spread inaccurate news which can cause unnecessary fear and panic among the Miri community.

The public are reminded to remain vigilant and always adhere to the Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedure (SOP) strictly.