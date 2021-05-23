More flood victims in Sabah, Sarawak records a drop

KUALA LUMPUR (May 23): The number of flood victims in Sabah has increased to 5,037 as of 4pm today compared to 4,832 this morning, while Sarawak saw a drop to 233 people compared to 442 this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat, in a statement today said that all victims in two districts, namely Tenom and Beaufort, were still housed at 40 temporary relief centres that have been activated in stages since May 20.

“Tenom continues to record the highest number of flood victims, with 4,427 people involving 1,256 families in 36 centres while Beaufort has 610 victims in four centres.

“There has been one drowning death reported in Beaufort, but it is still under investigation,” it said.

The Sarawak SDMC, in a statement, said that three relief centres in the Lawas district was closed this afternoon following an improvement in the flood situation there.

“Seven more centres are still open, with five in the Limbang district and two in the Telang Usan district, Miri, compared to 10 this morning,” the statement said. — Bernama