Motorcyclists injured in separate collisions with vehicles

SIBU (May 23): A 52-year-old motorcyclist suffered head and hand injuries from a head-on collision with a pick-up truck at Jalan Teng Kung Suk here about 11.45am yesterday.

The victim from Jalan Sukun was riding towards town when the mishap happened.

Paramedics who arrived at the accident scene sent him to hospital for further treatment.

In a separate incident, another motorcyclist fractured both his hands in a collision with a car about 4pm at Jalan Old Oya Friday afternoon.

The victim in his 30s was sent to the hospital for further treatment.