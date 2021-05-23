Samenta hopes for additional support packages for SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Samenta) is looking forward to further announcements from the government on support packages for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as many of them are already down to their last month of reserve.

Policy and government relations chairman Datuk William Ng said for some of these SMEs, this would be the last month that they can afford to pay salaries, rental and utilities.

“We urge all members and other SMEs to adhere strictly to these tighter SOPs, and to permit all employees to work from home, and if this is not viable, to ensure all safety and physical distancing protocols are in place,” he said in a statement.

Ng was responding to the government’s decision today to introduce additional restrictions to tighten the SOPs of MCO 3.0.

Samenta also urges the government to mobilise state governments and the private sector in the national immunisation programme.

“Let us use the considerably machinery at the disposal of the state governments and private sector to speed up sign-ups and the subsequent inoculation, as and when our vaccine supply is back on track,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) said employers must strictly abide by the SOPs under the tighter MCO 3.0 which require 40 per cent of private sector employees to work from home and shorten business hours as part of strategies to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

Previously, employers were allowed to have 30 per cent of management staff present at the workplace, but now attendance is restricted to 60 per cent of total staff. — Bernama