Sarawak records 4 new clusters, including 2 in Kuching related to Hari Raya celebration

KUCHING (May 23): Four new Covid-19 community clusters have been declared by the State Health Department today, of which two clusters detected here were the result of social activities during the Hari Raya celebrations, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The two other identified clusters are in Kanowit and Pakan districts, it said in its Covid-19 daily update.

It said the clusters here, dubbed the Taman Sourabaya Indah Cluster and the Jalan Jambatan Gantung Cluster, have each recorded nine positive cases respectively thus far.

“The Taman Sourabaya Indah Cluster involved a family and social friend who were detected at Taman Sourabaya Indah here.

“On May 13, around 34 immediate family members gathered at the index case’s house to celebrate Hari Raya. This involved five families from Kuching district,” said the committee.

It said screenings of close contacts to the index case and all family members who attended the celebration that day found an additional eight positive cases including seven new cases reported today.

“A total of 34 individuals have been screened where aside from the nine positive cases, 22 have tested negative and three are still pending lab test results,” it said, adding that the positive cases have been referred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and admitted to the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) under Kuching district.

On the Jalan Jambatan Gantung Cluster, SDMC said this cluster involved a place at Lorong 1, Jalan Jambatan Gantung here.

“On May 13, which was the first day of Hari Raya, the index case had visited several residences around Kuching.

“Screenings of close contacts to the index case including family members and those living at residences the index case had visited, found an additional eight positive cases out of the 25 individuals who were screened,” it revealed.

It also said that 15 have tested negative and one case is still pending lab test results.

All positive cases have been referred to SGH and admitted to the PKRC under Kuching district.

In Kanowit, SDMC said the Sungai Majau Cluster involved a longhouse at Nanga Setapang, Sungai Majau in the district.

“Screenings of close contacts to the index case as well as targeted screenings on residents at the longhouse found another 25 positive cases out of the 51 individuals who were screened,” it said, noting that 24 individuals have tested negative and one was pending lab test result.

It said all positive cases have been referred to Kanowit Hospital and admitted to the PKRC under Sibu and Kanowit districts.

On the fourth cluster, the committee said the Bukit Temedak Cluster in Pakan involved a longhouse at Merampu, Bukit Temedak.

It said screenings of close contacts to the index case along with targeted screenings on residents at the longhouse resulted in another 29 positive cases including 17 which were reported today.

“Out of the 88 individuals who were screened, there were also 48 who tested negative and 10 cases pending lab test results,” it added.

All positive cases have been referred to Sarikei Hospital and admitted to the PKRC under Sarikei district.

There are currently 84 active Covid-19 clusters in the state with eight clusters recording an increase of 83 new positive cases today namely the Beladin Cluster (4) in Pusa; Tebedu Mawang Cluster (2) in Tebedu; Emperan Cluster in Selangau (21); Hulu Spaoh Cluster (29) in Betong; Tebakang Cluster (2) in Serian; Jalan Simpang Tiga Cluster (1) in Kuching; Taman Sourabaya Indah Cluster in Kuching (7); and Bukit Temedak Cluster in Pakan (17).