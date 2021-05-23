Shops to close earlier

KOTA KINABALU: Business premises will be required to close earlier effective Tuesday (May 25) under the revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sabah issued by the State Government on Sunday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said restaurants, including those in hotels, were only allowed to operate till 10pm, as opposed to 12 midnight previously.

He said shops or food stalls, shopping malls, hypermarkets, sundry shops and departmental stores could stay open until 9pm.

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said the permitted operational hours for other business premises that were allowed to open was from 6am to 9pm.

Meanwhile, he said laundromats were allowed to operate from 6am to 9pm.

“Self-service laundromats are required to ensure an employee is present at the premises to control the number of customers and make sure compliance with the SOPs.”

He added that beauty and hair salons, spas, reflexologies, massage and wellness centres were permitted to open from 6am to 9pm.

Car wash centres are allowed to operate from 6am to 9pm as well, he added.

On another note, Masidi said local authorities were required to set a maximum number of patrons, which is 50 percent of the capacity of the premises, for shopping malls, hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini markets and sundry shops.

He said the permitted capacity should be calculated based on 200 square feet per customer, while the time spent in the aforementioned premises must not exceed an hour.