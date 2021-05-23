SMK Taman Tunku’s ‘videothon’ campaign aims to raise RM30,000

MIRI (May 23): SMK Taman Tunku is eyeing RM30,000 to be raised through its ‘videothon’ campaign, from which the proceeds would be utilised for the construction of a roofed waiting area for the students.

According to the principal Tang Cheng Mun, the waiting area is important in ensuring that the children would have a proper area where they can observe 1m social distancing rule when waiting for their parents to pick them up from school.

“Our target is to raise RM30,000 (from the videothon). Therefore, the average target for each collection card is RM35,” she said in launching the videothon on ‘Improving the Potential and Talents of Students Through Online Media’, broadcast via YouTube Live yesterday morning.

SMK Taman Tunku parent-teacher association (PTA) chairman Charles Emparang Bugat was among the participants of the virtual event.

“I hope this target could be reached,” Tang continued.

“We have 1,070 students and 72 staff members.

“All the proceeds would be channelled to a fund, to be managed by the PTA.”

Adding on, Tang said the estimated project cost of the waiting area was RM35,000.

“This waiting area would span a length of 160 feet (close to 50m), and it would be located in front of the school’s main building.

“If the fund is insufficient, we might have to build a smaller waiting area and hold another fund-raising activity next year to facilitate further extension works.

“The existing waiting area is really inadequate to accommodate the number of students that we have,” she said, adding that the physical fund-raising activity is being put on hold due to the Covid-19 situation here, and should resume next month.

Back on the videothon, Tang said apart from raising funds for the waiting-area project, it would also serve as a platform to identify students with great potential in producing and editing videos, so that such talents could be further groomed and polished.

“This group of students would be trained in various aspects (of video production) for them to be more skilled; as an ‘added value’ for the students before leaving school.

“One of the aspects is ICT (information and communications technology),” she said.

Tang disclosed that for the videothon campaign, a total of 101 videos spanning over 10 categories had been produced and would be up for full, non-stop five-hour viewing via SMK Taman Tunku’s official YouTube channel.

Adding on, Tang expressed her thanks to the programme committee led by the school’s senior assistant (student affairs) Wee Cheng Theam as well as all individuals who sponsored the video production.