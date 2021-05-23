Tighter CMCO SOP effective May 25, says SDMC

KUCHING (May 23): The present Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) currently imposed in the state will be tightened, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update today, SDMC said the tightened CMCO will be enforced effective 12.01am May 25 until 11.59pm on June 7.

It also said the updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) under this tightened CMCO will be viewable on National Security Council (MKN)’s website starting tomorrow (May 24).

“Since the positive cases are still high in Sarawak and following risk assessment presented by Ministry of Health (MOH) on May 22, the SDMC has agreed to tighten the SOPs under the present CMCO,” it said.

It had been reported that SDMC held a virtual meeting last night on whether to follow the tightened standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Peninsula Malaysia and Labuan taking effect May 25.

This was following an earlier announcement by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on a series of tighter restrictions under MCO 3.0 to address the surge in new Covid-19 cases nationwide recently.

