Tupong rep urges eligible S’wakian youths to register for Covid-19 vaccination promptly

KUCHING (May 23): Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman is urging eligible Sarawakian youths to register for the Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible.

He said it is crucial for this group to be inoculated to facilitate the vaccine rollout in the state.

“Those who have yet to register for their Covid-19 vaccinations must do so at their earliest convenience. It is crucial that all of us are protected from Covid-19 infections.

“It is not only the youths for that matter, but for all. I have also called for all local community leaders to remind those who are under their responsibility to register for vaccination.

“We must protect ourselves, our family and our community,” he said in a statement.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy youth chief said youths as well as the elderly should not be misled by misconceptions over the vaccines.

“Do not fall for fake news and unverified information regarding the vaccines which is circulating on social media and WhatsApp.

“Get your information from the trusted sources particularly the mass media, government agencies and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC),” he said.

Meanwhile, Fazzrudin also welcomed the procurement of 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines to complement the vaccine supply from the federal government.

“This will help expedite the vaccine rollout in Sarawak and get the state’s current Covid-19 situation to manageable levels,” he said.

He pointed out that with private health institutions being tapped to help administer the vaccines, this would allow for higher daily vaccination capacity among Sarawakians.

“This will help us reach our vaccination target within the set time. The sooner the Covid-19 situation can be brought under control, the sooner we seek a return to normalcy,” he said.

Fazzrudin said for the moment, the people must continue to observe the standard operating procedures set by the authorities.

“Everyone of us must play our role and do our part,” he stressed.