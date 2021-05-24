184 cases, two new clusters

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 184 new positive Covid-19 cases and no death on Monday.

Two new clusters, located in Penampang and Papar, were also reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the Taman Deluxe Cluster in Penampang was transmitted in the community during the Aidilfitri celebrations.

He said the index case was a 68-year-old housewife from Kg Bubul Batu 2, Semporna, who crossed the district to celebrate Aidilfitri with her children at Taman Deluxe on May 15 before tested positive four days later as a result of symptomatic screening.

“As of 12 noon on May 24, the cumulative positive cases for this cluster are 12 individuals out of the 14 individuals screened.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the spread of Covid-19 possibly happened during the Hari Raya celebration in Kg Bubul Batu 2, Semporna between May 13 to 15.

“Investigation is ongoing on site to determine the cause of infection.”

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said the second cluster, Kg Padawan Cluster in Papar, was detected on May 22 at the Inanam Health Clinic from symptomatic screening.

He said the index case, a 50-year-old woman from Kg Dambai Inanam and her three children tested positive for Covid-19.

He said another six family members of the woman also contracted the virus, which brought the cumulative cases to 10.

Concerned with the risks of transmission, he said 36 Covid-19 tests have been done under the initiative of the close contacts and family members of the index case.

Masidi said the Papar District Health Office further carried out 113 screenings on other close contacts who attended a funeral in Kg Padawan on May 17, which was believed to be the source of transmission of Covid-19.

“The funeral service was attended by family members from several districts, who failed to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) throughout three days, including having meals together and gatherings at night.”

Of the 184 new infections on Monday, Tawau recorded 37 cases, followed by Kalabakan (35), Kota Kinabalu (25), Papar (23), Lahad Datu (16), Penampang (11) and Kunak (11). Putatan, Sandakan, Semporna, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Tuaran and Beaufort reported single-digit new infections.

He added that Beaufort had been reclassified from yellow to orange zone.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 88 Covid-19 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

He said a total of 1,033 patients were still undergoing treatment, including 377 in hospitals, 655 in Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) and one at Temporary Detention Centre or prison.

“There are 50 patients in intensive care units (ICU) and 20 require ventilators.”

On another note, Masidi said the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) would be implemented in Taman Seri Ketiau and Taman Desa Seri Ketiau in Putatan; Felda Global Ventures (FGV) Plantation in south Kalabakan; and Kg Sungai Imam, Tawau from May 26 to June 8 due to significant rise in Covid-19 cases in these localities.

The ECMO enforced in Felda Umas, Kalabakan would be lifted on May 25 as scheduled.