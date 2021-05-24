21 Unduk Ngadau finalists selected by judges

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Unduk Ngadau chairperson Joanna Kitingan on Monday night announced the top 21 finalists who would be contesting in the upcoming State-level competition at the Hongkod Koisaan on May 31.

They are Abigail Paul Makajil (Pantai Manis), Avrill Elvira (Tanjung Keramat), Belkage Sindam (Tamparuli), Carrey Evanne (Penampang), Rozeline John (Balung), Crystell Esther (Limbahau), Dianarin Vahidin (Paginatan), Emily Chung (Luyang), Malle Christian (Matunggong), Febby Angelica (Kundasang), Felcy Fransie (Petagas), Ivy Elchrisstia (Tenom), Brolyn Benjamin (Kiulu), Kareline Bukah (Nabawan), Kimberley Lim (Telupid), Lisa Christie (Tulid), Maya Hejnowska (Api-Api), Michelle Yong (Membakut), Sharon Stephen (Kawang), Tracie Sinidol (Tambunan) and Valerieana Karen (Elopura).

Joanna said that she was sad not all the 79 contestants are brought to the Hongkod Koisaan (Kadazandusun Cultural Association) this year and explained that this was due to the requirement set by the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Covid-19 which limits the number of people at the hall to only 50 people.

The 21 finalists were selected online, by professional judges after netizens complained about the monetization in the selection through the pay-per-vote system, which was introduced for the first time in the history of the contest this year.

“After listening to all the various opinions and comments from the public on the technicalities in the voting system, the highest vote will only account for the Popular Title votes,” said Joanna in a statement earlier on Monday.

She also said that the whatever funds that have been collected so far from the online voting will be channeled to the Makatip Shelter Home for needy girls in Tambunan, a charity that has been earlier selected.

“It is unfortunate that we could not hold the Sodop Unduk Ngadau as we did every year as part of our fund raising,” she said.

“We sincerely apologize for all the inconveniences caused to the netizens by the new voting system, which we have now resolved as guided by our public online comments and suggestions. We do want the public to know that the organizing costs for the annual State Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan contest is never cheap and in fact constantly rising over the years. We thank the State government for the grant and to all our kind sponsors for the main prizes and other prizes,” she said.

Nevertheless, Joanna explained that the State-level contest organizer would still have to find ways to raise funds to pay for all the other expenses such as organizational expenses, Unduk Ngadau participants’ accommodation, food and beverages, transportation, and the rest of the prizes.

“We pray that the Spirit of Huminodun within all our Unduk Ngadau contestants shall continue to prevail and be blessed and guided to the best that it can be. This year the pandemic indeed has been very challenging. We thought it would be easier to have the Unduk Ngadau contest to be done partly online. However, the technicalities have proven to be more expensive than otherwise,” she said.

“We know that everyone is looking forward to know who will be crowned the Unduk Ngadau 2021. This is the 61st year of the Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan crowning. Over the years we have seen so many changes and challenges but 2021 will certainly go down in history.”