45-year-old woman in Selangau latest rabies fatality in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 24): Another death due to rabies infection in Sarawak was recorded in Selangau district near Sibu, in the central part of the state, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

He said the victim was a 45-year-old woman who was bitten by her pet dog on her left hand while trying to break up a fight between her dog and another dog on March 9.

“She had her wound cleaned and treated at the Tepus Health Clinic on the same day and an anti-tetanus shot was given and follow-up appointments were set,” he said in a statement here.

For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post Telegram Channel

He said the victim, however, did not go for the follow-up treatment and after being detected, the woman was given the first dose of anti-rabies vaccine on April 29.

“However, the victim complained of eye pain, weakness and numbness in the left hand when receiving the second dose on May 2 and was admitted to the ward at Sibu Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said clinical samples for rabies virus detection tests were taken from the victim and sent to the laboratories of Sarawak General Hospital and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS).

“Sample results were reported positive for rabies on May 5. Meanwhile, the patient’s condition had deteriorated and she died on May 6 at 7.13 am with a diagnosis of rabies encephalitis,” he said.

He said with the latest fatality, the number of deaths due to rabies had increased to 32 since the outbreak was declared in July 2017. – Bernama