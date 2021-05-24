Abide strictly by SOP for Gawai Dayak 2021, longhouse folk reminded

SIBU (May 24): The longhouse community abide strictly by the standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the Gawai Dayak this year, as a way to avoid more longhouses being placed under lockdown after the celebration.

In making this call, Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) permanent chairman Munan Laja pointed out that the strict directives set under this latest SOP are meant to help flatten the Covid-19 curve of infection, especially in the rural areas across Sarawak.

“I look at the SOP and it is very strict. I hope the longhouse community could strictly follow what has been laid down by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and also the Sarawak Council For Native Customs and Traditions in the SOP, applicable to areas under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Sarawak.

“The 2021 Gawai SOP is meant for the good of all – it is to prevent the spread of Covid-19. As we all know, many longhouses in Sarawak are now under lockdown due to the infection the the community.

“We don’t want to see more longhouses being placed under lockdown after the Gawai celebration,” said Munan in a statement here.

In this regard, he observed that the SOP for this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri was closely observed by those celebrating it.

“In this respect, I hope for the same compliance among those celebrating Gawai Dayak,” he added.