ASTAKA also pulls out of embattled Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): The Sabah Sepak Takraw Association (ASTAKA) is the latest state association to pull out from the embattled Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia (STAM).

ASTAKA president Datuk Hj Awang Sham Hj Amit said the decision was taken at its Supreme Council and Executive Committee special meeting here on Monday.

According to him, ASTAKA had no choice but to come to the tough decision as they were concerned on the future of the sport in the state and country following STAM expulsion from the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF) recently.

“We took STAM expulsion as an affiliate member of ASTAF on May 20 seriously.

“In order for a smooth development of sepak takraw in the country, ASTAKA has decided to pull out from STAM with immediate effect,” Awang Sham told reporters after chairing the special meeting.

Prior to ASTAKA’s withdrawal, nine other state associations have severed ties with STAM, which is the country’s governing body for sepak takraw.

They are Sarawak Sepak Takraw Association, Negeri Sembilan Sepak Takraw Association, Perak Darul Ridzuan Sepak Takraw Associations, Gabungan Sepak Takraw Kelantan, Johor Sepak Takraw Association, Selangor Sepak Takraw Association, Kedah Sepak Takraw Association, Terengganu Sepak Takraw Association and Putrajaya Federal Territory Sepak Takraw Association.

Meanwhile, Awang Sham said ASTAKA have added their voice to support for new leadership of the national governing body for the sake of the continous development of sepak takraw.

“ASTAKA will continue to represent Sabah sepak takraw…we will go with the majority voice and support efforts for a new national body so that the sepak takraw can coninue to move forward.

“However, we hope no states including Sabah will be left out under the new leadership,” Awang Sham said while expressing gratitude to STAM for its past efforts.

Awang Sham assured Sabah sepak takraw fraternity including the fans that ASTAKA will continue to look after the development of the sport in the state.

It was reported that STAM was on May 20 expelled with immediate effect from ASTAF after being found guilty following the action of its president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail, in sending a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and which was copied to the International Olympics Committee (IOC) in his capacity as ASTAF deputy president on Feb 24.

His action was found to have breached the written undertakings given to the International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF) and ASTAF on March 14, 2008 “to support ISTAF and ASTAF to establish and maintain efficient administration of the federation.”

STAM have 14 days to appeal against the sentence.