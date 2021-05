KUCHING (May 24): The operation hours for all sectors have been reduced to 6am to 8pm, and children below 12 years are not allowed in certain places under tightened Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Children aged 12 years and below are not allowed into public, open and crowded areas without reasonable excuse,” it said in its daily Covid-19 updates today, adding that the new SOP would take effect from May 25 to June 7.

MORE TO COME