CM assures flood victims of govt assistance

TENOM: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor assured that the State goverment will provide assistance to victims pending assessment of damages incurred to their properties and crops during the flood here.

“I come here to see for myself the situation here and I can see a lot of houses affected and many people displaced,” he said when met at Dewan Sri Ontoros in Kemabong on Monday.

He said the district natural disaster committee chaired by the district officer will be making the assessment on properties and crops damages caused by the biggest flood ever experienced here.

“The reports will be submitted to the State government. We will look at it and provide assistance,” he said, adding the victims would also be aided in terms of foodstuff.

As of May 24, a total of 4,621 victims from 1,555 families are being placed in 36 temporary shelters from 47 villages in Kemabong (31) and Melalap (16).

At Dewan Sri Ontoros alone there were 501 victims.

Briefing Hajiji during his visit were Kemabong Assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang and District Officer Sungkim Rumangun.

Also on hand were Assistant Works Minister Datuk Robert Tawik and State Secretary Datuk Seri Sr Safar Untong.

Later, the Chief Minister went to Beaufort where he was briefed on the flood assistance and also presented assistance to the victims there.