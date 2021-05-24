Covid-19: 530 cases in Sarawak today, second highest in Malaysia

KUCHING (May 24): Sarawak today recorded the second highest number of new Covid-19 cases among the states in the country with 530 cases, according to the statistics released by Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brought the state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to 42,813.

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia reported 6,509 new cases today, bringing the country’s tally to 518,600 cases.

Selangor maintained at the top of the infection list with 2,049 cases followed by Sarawak, Johor and Kuala Lumpur had the same number of cases at 468 and Kelantan (451 cases).

Other states that also recorded three-digit cases were Penang with 384 cases, Kedah (348 cases), Negeri Sembilan and Malacca had the same number of cases at 329, Terengganu (263), Pahang (257), Perak (231), Sabah (184) and Labuan (171).

Putrajaya’s new infections stood at 40 cases while Perlis had only seven cases.