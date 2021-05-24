Covid-19: Malaysian residing in dormitory among 25 new cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE (May 24): A 46-year-old Malaysian man who resides in a dormitory at Harvest @ Woodlands is among the 25 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore on Sunday, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MoH).

Labelled as Case 63622, the construction worker with H&W Communications Pte Ltd is asymptomatic, said the ministry in its full data released late last night.

“He was tested on May 22 as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT). His test result came back positive for Covid-19 on the same day and he was immediately isolated,” said the ministry.

The last case reported in a dormitory here was on May 1.

Three new cases reported on Sunday also involved other Malaysians with one classified as imported and two linked to two open clusters namely JEM/ Westgate and McDonald’s delivery riders, respectively.

The Malaysian who is linked to JEM/ Westgate cluster has tested preliminarily positive for the B.1.617 variant, and is pending further confirmatory tests.

Labelled as Case 63597, the 39-year-old woman is employed by Eng Leng Contractors Pte Ltd as a cleaner at Westgate shopping mall.

“Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 22. Her serology test result is pending,” said the ministry.

As at noon Sunday, the republic has a total of 61,824 Covid-19 caseload with 2,743 classified as community cases, 4,562 imported, and 54,519 as dorm residents.

Singapore has 32 open clusters so far with the largest involving the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster with 108 cases. — Bernama