Covid-19: New workplace cluster detected at Tanjung Manis with 11 cases

KUCHING (May 24): A new Covid-19 cluster, involving a workplace, has been declared at Tanjung Manis with 11 positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement, SDMC said the new cluster, dubbed the Selumit Cluster, was detected at a workplace of a public service agency at a government administration centre at Selumit, Tanjung Manis.

“A total of 91 individuals had been screened and 11 positive cases were detected, including the index case. Out of the total number of people screened, 33 individuals tested negative and the rest are still waiting for laboratory results.”

It said all the patients tested positive had been referred to Sibu Hospital before being admitted to quarantine and low-risk Covid-19 treatment centre (PKRC) in Sibu.

To date, the state has 85 active Covid-19 clusters with eight of them reporting 45 new cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases were Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong with six cases; Melugu Cluster in Sri Aman (7); Jalan Agama Cluster in Miri (2), Beladin Cluster in Pusa (7), Jalan Limbang Cluster in Miri (1), Emperan Cluster in Selangau (11), Hulu Spaoh Cluster in Betong (5), and Jalan Simpang Tiga Cluster in Kuching (6).