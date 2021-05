KUCHING (May 24): Sarawak today recorded three deaths from Covid-19 along with 530 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

“A total of 397 or 74.91 per cent of today’s cases were detected in Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, Kuching and Julau districts,” it said.

The figures brought the total death toll in the state to 255, and the cumulative total of positive cases to 42,813 cases.

MORE TO COME