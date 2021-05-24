EMCO in several sub-districts, localities in Labuan, Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Several sub-districts and localities in Labuan and Sabah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the areas.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO in Labuan involved five sub-zones and will take effect from May 26 to June 24.

“Based on the current situation, the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Labuan is a result of the increase in cases in all states in Malaysia and all five sub-zones now have been categorised as orange and red zones.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) also confirmed that the infectivity rate in Labuan on May 23 was 2.55, which is more than 2.00, which also indicates infections could likely occur on a larger scale. The EMCO is to control the movement of people in all areas further curb the spread of Covid-19 infection to other communities,” he said in a statement on Monday.

In Sabah, Ismail Sabri said the localities to be placed under EMCO are Taman Seri Ketiau and Taman Desa Seri Ketiau, Ladang FELDA Global Ventures (FGV) Kalabakan Selatan in Kalabakan and Kampung Sungai Imam in Tawau, effective May 26 to June 8.

He said the MOH had detected a total of 47 cases in those areas.

In a related development, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in Felda Kahang Timur, Kluang, Johor has been extended to June 8 as 140 individuals there tested positive for Covid-19 with infections still occuring in the locality.

Ismail Sabri also announced that the EMCO in Felda Umas, Kalabakan in Sabah and Kampung Bako Hilir, Kuching in Sarawak will end as scheduled on Tuesday.

On SOP violations, he said 800 individuals were detained on Sunday. – Bernama