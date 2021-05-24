Five ‘Superman’ riders arrested, 127 summonses issued in traffic ops

KUCHING (May 24): A police traffic operation lasting over 12 hours from Sunday night at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Rahman Yakub in Petra Jaya here saw a total of 127 summonses issued.

Acting Kuching police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ operation which ran from 9.30pm Sunday till 10am yesterday also saw the arrest of five individuals aged between 16 and 24 years, for riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner.

“The five were caught pulling off ‘Superman’ stunts while riding in the middle of the road. Such stunts not only endanger themselves but other road users as well,” he said in a statement, adding all five are being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

On the summonses issued, Merbin said they were for offences such as operating an uninsured vehicle, expired road tax, fancy licence plate, expired driver’s licence, no side mirror, and modified exhaust system.

He also said a total of 29 motorcycles were seized for illegal modification.

“A total of 43 vehicles and 67 individuals were checked during the operation. The objective of the operation is to keep the roads safe from road bullies who drive or ride their motorcycles dangerously,” he added.

Merbin said in addition to traffic summonses, police also issued compound notices to 39 individuals for breaching the Conditional Movement Control Order standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Among them was a 22-year-old man who was found to be breaking his quarantine order from the Ministry of Health. The man was later arrested after he was found to be involved in a previous road bully incident,” he said.