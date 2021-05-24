Flood evacuees in Sabah rise

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded an increase in the number of flood evacuees on Monday evening.

The number of flood victims evacuated to 41 PPS in Sabah went up to 6,156 people as of 4 pm on Monday compared to 4,999 people on Sunday morning.

In a statement on Monday, the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said all victims in the Tenom and Beaufort districts (in Sabah) are still being housed in 41 PPS which were activated in stages since last Thursday.

“Tenom recorded an increase in the number of flood victims to 5,553 people involving 1,478 families this evening compared to 4,396 people from 1,269 families this morning. All the flood victims are being housed at 37 PPS in the district.

“In Beaufort, there are a total of 603 victims housed in four PPS,” according to the statement.

The PPS with the highest number of evacuees in Tenom is Dewan Sri Ontoros with 501 victims while in Beaufort, Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir houses the most flood victims with 231 people.

The statement also said that 75 villages were affected by the floods in Beaufort while 47 villages were affected in Tenom.