Govt urged to review BIW for federal civil servants in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 24): The government is called to increase the Regional Incentive Payment (Bayaran Insentif Wilayah – BIW) for federal civil servants serving in Sarawak.

At a press conference here yesterday, Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Malaysia, Sarawak outgoing chairman Ahmad Malie said the last time the BIW rate was reviewed was 15 years ago, in 2006.

“Since the Cost of Living Allowance (Cola) for federal civil servants serving in Peninsular Malaysia has been raised to RM50 a month, we urge the government to conduct a review on the BIW rates for the civil servants in the state.

“Although the amount of the increase is small, it will be impactful to the civil servants’ emoluments, especially during their retirement,” he said.

Prior to the change in the federal government in 2018, Ahmad said Cuepacs’ call for an increase in the regional allowances was to be considered – however, due to the change in government in 2018 and once again in 2020, the call had fallen on deaf ears.

“That is why Cuepacs will always remind the government that this matter should be taken into account in any of its considerations involving the welfare of civil servants.

“The central Cuepacs had also listed the regional allowances as among five important particulars that were forwarded to the Public Service Department (JPA) and the Prime Minister,” he added.

At the press conference, Ahmad also announced his retirement as Cuepacs Sarawak chairman following his compulsory retirement as a civil servant on May 21.

The chairman’s duties have been handed over to its acting chairman Omar Bahrein Unin, who is also its deputy chairman.