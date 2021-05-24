Jobless man sent to gallows in Miri for drug trafficking

MIRI (May 24): A jobless man was sent to the gallows by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of trafficking 96.96 grammes of methamphetamine two years ago.

High Court judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol handed down the sentence after the prosecution managed to prove their case against Fadzhullah Khoo Abdullah, 46,

Fadzhullah was charged with trafficking the drugs in a room of a budget hotel at Jalan Cressandra here on April 13, 2019 at around 6.40pm.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act, which provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The prosecution had called a total of five witnesses including the investigating officer of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rishan Kumar Ragandaran and Mohamad Nor Salihin Salleh prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Firdaus Morshidi.