Kapit council chairman hopes high cost of Covid-19 swab test will minimise inter-zone travel

KAPIT (May 24): The current requirement of an rT-PCR swab test before applying for a police permit would hopefully minimise the number of individuals leaving Kapit, said Kapit District Council (KDC) chairman Lating Minggang.

He explained that the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) for inter-zone travel costs RM290 per swab at the Kapit Health Clinic.

“The main objective to have the swab test is to minimise the inter-zone travel movements, as well as to form a buffer zone, with the view to help flatten the Covid-19 curve (of infections).

“Furthermore, with the high cost being incurred for the swab test, it’ll be a good choice for the community to minimise their inter-district, inter-zone travel. Hopefully too with this restriction being imposed, this could also help with the goal to break the chain of infection,” he said in a statement today.

He pointed out that all four districts under Kapit Division are still Covid-19 red zones, with 41 cases and above in the last fortnight, putting the division in the news for the wrong reasons.

Lating cautioned that with the Gawai Dayak celebration just around the corner, Kapit folk must be extra cautious and vigilant to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He called for strict adherence to SOPs such as frequent washing or sanitising of hands, social distancing, and using face masks to protect themselves and each other.