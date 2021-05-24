KTC donates buns, bread to flood victims

KOTA KINABALU: KTC Consolidated Bhd has donated RM11,000 worth of buns and bread to the Tenom Disaster Management Committee for distribution to the disaster relief centres in the district.

The symbolic handing over was done by KTC Consolidated Berhad director Datuk Fredian Gan to Tenom assistant District Officer Robert Salimun.

Fredian later personally assisted in the delivery of the buns and bread to six of the disaster relief centres which were housing victims of the flood in Tenom.

At the Dewan SJKC Chung Hwa Tenom, the donation was received by nominated assemblyman Datuk Raime Unggi who is also the Umno Tenom chief.

The other centres Fredian delivered the buns and bread to were Kampung Saga Tenom Multi Purpose Hall, the disaster relief centre for Kampung Mandalom Lama/Kampung Tinibui Tenom, the Mini Dewan Jinuin Jimin Kampung Mandalon for victims from Kampung Tumantalik, the centre at Kampung Kanar Tenom and the centre at Kampung Makakagas, all in Tenom.

Fredian said the distribution was coordinated by Prihatin Tenom, a local NGO.

The affected victims totalling 4,621 people are housed at 38 disaster relief centres (12 for Tenom and 26 for Kemabong).