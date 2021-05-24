Long Lama flood evacuation centre closes as evacuees return home

MIRI (MAY 24): The temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the SJK Kee Tee hall in Long Lama closed yesterday after the flood victims were allowed to return home.

Miri and Beluru Disaster Management Committee secretariat spokesman Usman Harto said the centre, which housed flood victims from nine Kampung Cina households closed at 5pm.

“The only PPS remaining open in Telang Usan district as of this morning (May 24) is at Masjid Darussalam in Long Lama.

“The PPS, which opened at 12 noon on Saturday (May 22), is currently housing 79 victims from 21 households, also from Kampung Cina, comprising 51 adults, including three elderly folks, 25 children, and three babies,” he said in a statement.

In Limbang, Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Sulaiman Salama said the number of flood victims housed at five evacuation centres in the division remained open to 145 flood victims from 42 households as of 10am.

“The PPS at Medamit community hall is housing 29 flood victims from nine households; PPS at Ukong community hall has 25 victims from seven households; PPS at Buloh Baloi community hall has 28 victims from seven households; PPS at Kampung Bidang community hall has 44 victims from 14 households; and PPS at SK Menuang hall has 19 victims from five households,” he said.

Meanwhile, Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said flooding in northern Sarawak has improved with water levels in most of the affected areas receding gradually.

“The villagers affected by the floods have already started cleaning up their longhouses.

“However, the operation to deliver food supplies to Mulu will continue today (Monday) and it is hoped that everything will go smoothly with no weather obstacles,” said Law.

The department will make four trips by helicopter today from its airbase here to transport 2,000kg of food to Mulu.