MCMC urges platform providers to take swift action against fake accounts

KUALA LUMPUR (May 24): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is disappointed by the failure of social media platform providers to take swift action on reports pertaining to fake accounts submitted by the commission.

In a statement today, MCMC said platform providers such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram were late in taking action against fake accounts, especially for fraudulent purposes.

“Delays in action are feared to hamper MCMC’s effort in protecting social media users from fake accounts, particularly those that impersonate and misuse the identities of other individuals and entities, which could cause financial loss to users,” it said.

MCMC stressed that it really depended on these platform providers to address the issue as they were operating outside Malaysia.

Therefore, it urged platform providers to be more responsible, responsive and to act quickly on any report submitted by the commission.

The commission also stressed that service providers are responsible for ensuring that their platforms are safe for users.

“Swift action is crucial and needed to protect the interest and safety of the users,” it said.

In this regard, MCMC again advised users to be vigilant, responsible and avoid falling victim to fake accounts that abuse social media network. – Bernama