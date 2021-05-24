More private medical service providers in Miri wanted for Covid-19 immunisation programme

MIRI (May 24): More private medical service providers here are needed to serve as vaccination centres (PPV) in support of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee minister in charge said this is necessary in the effort to further accelerate vaccinations for Miri folk, particularly under Phase III of the programme.

At present Columbia Asia Hospital Miri and Miri Borneo Medical Centre, as well as three private clinics — Dr Chiew Clinic, Dynamic Clinic, and Lee Clinic (Dr Dorothy) — have been selected to support existing PPVs.

The Transport Minister explained the procedure for vaccination at private medical service providers is the same as the appointments would be notified through MySejahtera.

“Vaccines which will be used by these selected private medical hospitals and clinics are same with those vaccines purchased and supplied by the government at PPVs.

“These private hospitals and clinics will provide free vaccinations to the public based on the MySejahtera list and the vaccines cannot be purchased. Only those people who have received appointment notices must be present on time for the vaccination,” he said in a press statement after visiting Columbia Asia Hospital today.

He urged those yet to register for the programme to do so immediately through MySejahtera or manually via district offices or government health clinics.

He added this is in line with the Sarawak government’s efforts to speed up vaccinations rates to protect the people in the state from the coronavirus.

Lee visited Columbia Asia Hospital to check on its preparations for the vaccination programme, which will begin tomorrow (May 25).

He added Miri Borneo Medical Centre and the three private clinics will begin providing Covid-19 vaccinations next month.