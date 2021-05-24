Neelofa gives statement for allegedly not wearing face mask in court

SEREMBAN (May 24): Celebrity Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor today spent an hour at the Seremban Police headquarters to give her statement over the allegation of not wearing a face mask when she presented herself at the Seremban Court Complex here last Thursday.

Neelofa, 32, arrived at the police headquarters at 10.10 am, accompanied by her husband, Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail and two lawyers.

To the awaiting reporters, Neelofa said full cooperation has been given to the police to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, Seremban Police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the celebrity had indeed given good cooperation and had adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to curb the spread of COVID-19 when she came to give her statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) 2021.

Mohd Said in a statement last Friday said a police report has been lodged claiming that the 32-year-old celebrity did not comply with the SOP to wear a face mask in public places, which applies to all, including those who wear a niqab.

This was after pictures of the celebrity who appeared as if she was not wearing a face mask under her niqab when she arrived at the court compound on Thursday went viral on social media.

On that day, Neelofa and Muhammad Haris pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here with violating SOPs on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) at a carpet shop in Nilai on May 2. – Bernama