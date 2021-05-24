OYO offers Miri, Bintulu and Sibu properties for low-risk Covid-19 patients’ hotel quarantine

KUCHING (May 24) Following Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba’s announcement allowing Covid-19 patients who are low-risk and asymptomatic to choose hotel quarantine amidst surging case numbers, and following discussions with the Sarawak State Government, OYO Malaysia has onboarded properties spread across Miri, Bintulu and Sibu to serve as quarantine and isolation accommodation for Covid-19 positive patients in Sarawak.

The process of checking into these properties is seamless. Once the Covid Assessment Centre (CAC) has given approval for hotel quarantine, those under quarantine just need to call the OYO MM hotline – 014 6799778 and confirm their bookings with payment processed online.

All guests will be accommodated in a sanitised bedroom and bathroom, complete with air-conditioning, TV and WiFi for a safe and comfortable stay. All three meals will be provided during the hotel quarantine period and medical care is accessible at any time.

The price per night at these properties starts from RM80 for a single-bed room, with other choices of accommodation also available.

All OYO properties are strictly managed in accordance with OYO’s Sanitized Stays programme. OYO’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) include a comprehensive hygiene and sanitisation protocol, where all properties are cleaned and sanitised regularly to curb any potential spread of Covid-19.

Other SOPs practiced at OYO properties include minimal touch check-in and check-out processes, robust hygiene and safety training for staff, and strict enforcement of physical distancing to give complete confidence to guests during their self-quarantine period.

“We have seen a significant increase in the number of individuals infected or exposed to Covid-19, and thus requiring quarantine,” OYO Malaysia and Singapore vice president and head Tan Ming Luk said.

“It has put a huge burden on the current quarantine facilities across the country. At OYO, we want to support affected individuals all across Malaysia, so this is just the beginning.

“With the finalisation of discussions with the Sarawak State Government on their quarantine needs, we are pleased to announce that people in Miri, Bintulu and Sibu are now able to access affordable and comfortable hotel quarantine options at these properties.

“We look forward to announcing more measures in other parts of Malaysia in the near future.”

He added that OYO’s Sanitized Stays is well-suited to meet not just the needs of Malaysians needing affordable accommodation options for self-quarantine, but they also have other OYO properties around Malaysia available for those who need to self-isolate.

“Recently, OYO has successfully worked with several MNCs including Panasonic and Cadbury in programmes where they use OYO hotels as temporary accommodation for their staff.

“In Sarawak itself, the availability of OYO properties for self-quarantine and isolation has been well-received by personnel in the oil and gas industry, where they are able to access affordable and sanitised accommodation when they return from the oil rigs.

“We do hope that everyone continues to do our part in supporting preventive measures to flatten the infection curve.

“This unprecedented epidemic has made us look at how OYO can support our properties and we will continue to support corporations and individuals who need hotel accommodation for quarantine.”