Red zones in Sarawak now at 25 after Julau turns red

KUCHING (May 24): Julau district has turned into a Covid-19 red zone after reporting 59 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in a statement said this change brought the number of red zones in the state to 25.

The other red zones are Bukit Mabong, Tebedu, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

The committee pointed out a total of 6,702 locally transmitted cases had been reported from these 25 districts in the past 14 days.

SDMC added that Kabong district had changed to a yellow zone after reporting four new cases.

With this change, the committee said the state now had nine districts classified as yellow zones and three districts remaining as green zones.

Aside from Kabong, the other yellow zones are Marudi, Asajaya, Simunjan, Lundu, Lawas, Dalat, Daro and Lubok Antu.

Matu and Limbang had reverted to green zones, joining Telang Usan as the three green zones in the state.

Tanjung Manis, Bau and Tatau are classified as orange zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no locally transmitted Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.