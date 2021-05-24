Report: Medical personnel to show Covid-19 vaccine syringe content to recipients before and after jab

KUCHING: Medical personnel assisting in Covid-19 vaccinations under ProtectHealth Malaysia are now required to show recipients the vaccine-filled syringe before inoculation, a news report said.

ProtectHealth Malaysia is a not-for-profit company under the Health ministry which is now coordinating private sector medical personnel in the vaccination efforts, including in the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine opt-in programme.

MalaysiaKini reported that a message was issued to those administering the AZ vaccine to show the filled syringe and the emptied syringe after vaccination, and that the correct dose of vaccine is 0.5ml.

The news portal said it had confirmed with a Health Ministry officer that the message was authentic.

It said there had been complaints about underdosing after a number of people recorded themselves while receiving their Covid-19 jabs, adding that it had also received at least two complaints from individuals who claimed that there was “too little” vaccine in syringes used on them.

The federal government’s Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force was investigating the cases, the news portal said.

Sarawak has been included in the second round of the AZ vaccine opt-in programme, which opened for registration yesterday for Kuching and Miri folk and only for those 60 and above.

The AZ vaccine jabs will be administered from June 7 to July 27 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here and the National Youth Development Institute in Miri.