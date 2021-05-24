SDMC: JKKKs must monitor, ensure compliance with SOP in villages during Gawai

KUCHING (May 24): Village Development and Security Committees (JKKKs) statewide are required to monitor and ensure compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) at their respective villages or longhouses during the upcoming Gawai festival.

This is among the tightened measures issued by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in the latest SOP update today to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in the state, which are applicable to areas under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Besides prohibiting the usual ‘balik kampung’ by crossing zones and districts, SDMC said social activities such as weddings, engagement parties, thanksgiving ceremonies, river bathing rituals, cockfighting are also not allowed.

The pre-Gawai celebration on May 31 and Gawai Day celebration itself are only allowed for those in the same household or ‘bilik’. Ngabang or visiting during Gawai is prohibited.

Meanwhile, SDMC said ‘miring’ ceremony is only allowed in areas under CMCO, and not for those under EMCO.

“It must be held a designated place or ‘ruai’ by the JKKK and attendance is only limited to 10 people consisting of those in charge of miring.

“Delivery of plates to the memorial pole and activities at the memorial pole are also limited to 10 people.”

SDMC said wearing of face mask is compulsory and participants must ensure there is a physical distancing of at least one metre.

Individuals who have symptoms of fever, cough or flu are prohibited from taking part in the ‘miring’ ceremony, it added.

Attendance must be recorded via MySejahtera application or in the attendance book provided.