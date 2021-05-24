Shop closing time standardized

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has standardized the closing time for restaurants, shops and food stalls to 10pm under the revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) which would take effect on Tuesday (May 25).

The previous SOPs issued on May 23 stated that restaurants were allowed to open till 10pm, whereas shops and food stalls till 9pm.

As for the SOPs for Wesak Day celebration, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said only 50 people or not more than one-third of the capacity, whichever is lower, is permitted in non-Islamic places of worship.

He said only one hour is allowed for each ritual session between 6am and 2pm.

“The Buddha-decorated float procession is not allowed. Inter-state and inter-district travel is also not permitted,” he said.

Wesak Day falls on May 26 this year.

On a separate matter, Masidi, who is Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said only investors who were officially invited by the Sabah State Government were eligible to apply for quarantine exemption upon entry into Sabah.

Meanwhile, he said essential services which could be considered to be exempted from quarantine were uniformed security forces as well as medical and health services, including Health Ministry personnel, who entered Sabah for official duty.

“Only these categories were eligible to apply to the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee for consideration on quarantine exemption.”